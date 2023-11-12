Protesters demonstrate across Canada as Israel-Hamas war rages

A protest in Toronto organized by the group Ceasefire Now
A protest in Toronto on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 organized by the group Ceasefire Now voiced solidarity with residents of the Gaza Strip. CITYNEWS/Raafat AbouDaka

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 12, 2023 1:04 pm.

Last Updated November 12, 2023 6:08 pm.

Demonstrators gathered in cities across Canada on Sunday to stage rallies related to the Israel-Hamas war.

In Toronto, a protest organized by the group Ceasefire Now voiced solidarity with residents of the Gaza Strip starting at 1 p.m. in front of city hall, with similar demonstrations planned in Montreal and other cities.

Families said attending the pro-Palestinian rallies have become a weekly occurrence. Many attendees donning red and green — Pan-Arab colours included in the Palestine flag — chanted “end the siege of Gaza” and held signs reading, “Ceasefire now, stop genocide.”

A protest organized by the group Ceasefire Now voiced solidarity with residents of the Gaza Strip on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. CITYNEWS/Raafat AbouDaka

Meanwhile, a rally in support of Israelis was held at Toronto’s Christie Pits Park, organized by the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto and the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights.

The park holds historical significance for Jewish Canadians, marking the spot where violence erupted between Jews and Anglo-Canadians in the 1933 Christie Pits Riot, set off by a swastika flag unfurled by Nazi-inspired youth.

Sunday’s demonstrations come amid growing calls for a ceasefire as the death toll rises in the Gaza Strip, where power and fuel shortages wreak havoc on its health centres while fierce clashes play out between Israeli troops and Hamas militants.

The rallies also come after a slew of hateful acts targetting Jews and Muslims in Montreal since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

— With files from Nairah Ahmed in Toronto

Top Stories

Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians and family members left Gaza on Sunday
Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians and family members left Gaza on Sunday

Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians, permanent residents and their eligible family members have crossed from Gaza into Egypt on Sunday. The update comes as the Rafah crossing reopened after a two-day...

20m ago

1 missing after house explosion on Kitchener Road in Scarborough
1 missing after house explosion on Kitchener Road in Scarborough

One person is unaccounted for following a fire and explosion at a home in Scarbrough on Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to a home on Kitchener Road near Kingston and Galloway Roads just after...

1h ago

Peter Nygard found guilty on four counts of sexual assault, acquitted on two others
Peter Nygard found guilty on four counts of sexual assault, acquitted on two others

Peter Nygard, who once led a women's fashion empire, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault on Sunday but was acquitted of a fifth count, plus a charge of forcible confinement. The jury at...

55m ago

Ottawa man arrested after allegedly inciting hate, antisemitism
Ottawa man arrested after allegedly inciting hate, antisemitism

An Ottawa man was arrested near Toronto this weekend after he was allegedly caught on video inciting hatred and expressing antisemitic views. Ottawa police have charged Mohammed Assadi with breaking...

2h ago

