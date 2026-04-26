1 dead, 4 injured after single-vehicle crash in York Region

York Regional Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in East Gwillimbury that killed 1 person and injured four others early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Doane Road and Leslie Street at approximately 12:35 a.m. for reports of a collision.

Authorities said five people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash and one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Four others were taken to a hospital for treatment and at least three of them had serious, life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately known.