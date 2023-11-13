Toronto’s massive 55-foot tall Christmas tree arrives at Nathan Phillips Square

City of Toronto's traditional Christmas Tree is set up in Nathan Phillips Square on Nov. 13, 2023. CITYNEWS/Momin Qureshi

By Michael Ranger

Posted November 13, 2023 1:12 pm.

Last Updated November 13, 2023 1:13 pm.

The area around Toronto City Hall is starting to look a little more festive with the city’s traditional giant Christmas tree arriving in Nathan Phillips Square.

The 55-foot tree officially arrived around 7:30 a.m. Monday on the back of a flatbed truck — it now towers over the entrance to City Hall. The city says the complete installation of the massive tree will take around eight hours.

The city will let the tree settle in for three days and then crews are expected to begin decorating it over the next couple of weeks.

“There will be 500 decorations put on it, as well as 20,000 energy efficient lights,” says Kerri MacDonald with city’s Programming and Special Events. “It’s going to be quite spectacular.”

The 57th annual Cavalcade of Lights kicks off on Nov. 25 and includes the official tree lighting ceremony.

“Inspired by Christmas, winter solstice, lantern and light festivals from around the world, Cavalcade of Lights is a free event that transforms Toronto City Hall and its surroundings into a downtown winter wonderland,” reads a release from the city.

“Nathan Phillips Square will be set aglow with 300,000 energy-efficient twinkling lights, interactive displays and festive décor illuminating Toronto’s iconic public skating rink.”

The celebration runs until Jan. 7, 2024. More information on the city’s holiday season can be found here.

This year’s huge tree was grown in Baldwin, Ont. It will be recycled into mulch to be used for tree planting in the spring.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

