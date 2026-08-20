Personal information of current, former SickKids employees accessed in data breach

The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) says the personal information of some current and former employees was accessed in a recent cybersecurity incident.

The incident affected their external Careers website and was linked to a “vulnerability in a third-party software application” used by SickKids and other organizations.

The website has since been restored.

An investigation was launched and it was found that the personal information of some current and former SickKids, Boomerang, and SickKids Foundation employees and SickKids job applicants may have been affected.

No patient or clinical systems information was accessed.

All individuals who were affected will be notified directly and all potentially impacted individuals have been alerted and offered complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services.

“Safeguarding the privacy and security of personal information is a responsibility SickKids takes seriously,” read a press release from the hospital. “We remain committed to maintaining strong protections and continuously enhancing our cybersecurity measures to help protect the information entrusted to us.”