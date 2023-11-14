US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Posted November 14, 2023

Nonfiction

1. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears, narrated by Michelle Williams and Britney Spears – introduction (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)

3. My Name Is Barbra by Barbra Streisand, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Prequel by Rachel Maddow, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

5. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

6. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

7. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann, narrated by Will Patton, Ann Marie Lee and Danny Campbell (Random House Audio)

8. Hidden Potential by Adam Grant, narrated by the author, Maurice Ashley, R. A. Dickey, Evelyn Glennie, Sara Maria Hasbun, Francis Idehen, Alison Levine, Benny Lewis, Kari Louhivuori, Nelli Louhivuori, Brandon Payne, Richard Pine, Gil Winch and full cast (Penguin Audio)

9. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson, narrated by Jeremy Bobb and Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. The Art of War by Sun Tzu, narrated by Aidan Gillen (Audible Studios)

Fiction

1. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

2. Murtagh by Christopher Paolini, narrated by Gerard Doyle and the author (Listening Library)

3. Resurrection Walk by Michael Connelly, narrated by Peter Giles, Titus Welliver and Christine Lakin (Little, Brown & Company)

4. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

5. The Olympian Affair by Jim Butcher, narrated by Euan Morton (Penguin Audio)

6. The Spy Coast by Tess Gerritsen, narrated by Hillary Huber and Brittany Pressley (Brilliance Audio)

7. The Downloaded by Robert J. Sawyer, performed by Brendan Fraser, Luke Kirby, Vanessa Sears, Colm Feore, Andrew Phung and full cast (Audible Originals)

8. The Takedown by Lily Chu, performed by Phillipa Soo (Audible Originals)

9. All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr, narrated by Zach Appelman (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. The Loyal Wife by Natalie Barelli, narrated by Shiromi Arserio (Tantor Audio)

