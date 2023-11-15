Crown delivers closing arguments at trial of man accused in London attack

Justice Justice Renee Pomerance, left to right, Nathaniel Veltman, defence lawyers Peter Ketcheson and Christopher Hicks
Justice Justice Renee Pomerance, left to right, Nathaniel Veltman, defence lawyers Peter Ketcheson and Christopher Hicks attend court during Veltman's trial in Windsor, Ont., as shown in this Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 courtroom sketch. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould

By John Marchesan

Posted November 15, 2023 11:49 am.

The Crown has finished delivering its closing arguments at the trial of a man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont.

In addressing jurors in a Windsor, Ont., courtroom, the Crown argued 22-year-old Nathaniel Veltman carried out a terrorist act on June 6, 2021, and should be convicted of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

The defence has argued Veltman is not guilty of first-degree murder, nor did he commit an act of terrorism, because he didn’t have criminal intent to kill the victims and didn’t deliberately plan the attack.

Veltman has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

The trial has heard that Veltman hit the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk.

Forty-six-year-old Salman Afzaal; his 44-year-old wife, Madiha Salman; their 15-year-old daughter, Yumna; and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed in the attack, while the couple’s nine-year-old son was seriously hurt but survived.

