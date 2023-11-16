Stretch of southbound DVP shut down for fatal incident involving pedestrian

A stretch of the Don Valley Parkway heading into downtown Toronto has been shut down as police investigate a fatal incident involving a pedestrian.

Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of the highway near the Leaside Bridge before 7 a.m. Thursday after getting reports of an injured person in live lanes of traffic.

Police confirm to CityNews the injured pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The southbound DVP is closed from Don Mills Road to the Bayview/Bloor exit for the investigation. All southbound traffic north of the closure is currently being forced off at Don Mills.

The closure is expected to remain in place for at least an hour, according to police.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO CITYNEWS 680’S LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES!

This is a developing story. More to come.