Ontario tables legislation to reverse city and regional land boundary changes

Paul Calandra
Paul Calandra, Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing takes questions from journalists after tabling a bill to return parcels of land to Greenbelt, at Queen's Park in Toronto on Monday, October 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 16, 2023 1:37 pm.

Last Updated November 16, 2023 1:38 pm.

Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra has tabled legislation that will reverse course on urban and regional boundary expansions.

Calandra has said the previous housing minister’s staff was too involved in the expansions that were introduced in late 2022 and early this year.

The province had changed official plans for Barrie, Belleville, Guelph, Hamilton, Ottawa and Peterborough as well as the regional municipalities of Halton, Niagara, Peel, Waterloo and York, and Wellington County.

The expansions were part of the government’s suite of changes that included removing land from the protected Greenbelt in an effort to build 1.5 million homes over 10 years.

Two legislative watchdogs found the process to select Greenbelt land for removal was flawed and favoured certain developers.

After public outcry, Premier Doug Ford reversed course on the Greenbelt removals and the then-housing minister, as well as another cabinet member, resigned.

The RCMP have launched a criminal investigation into the government’s decision to remove lands from the Greenbelt.

Related:

Calandra announced last month that the province would no longer expand regions’ and municipalities’ land to build housing.

Many regions and municipalities had spoken out over the changes, saying the extra land wasn’t needed to build more housing.

Calandra has since said the province will focus on increasing density, especially near transit corridors and stations.

The bill allows for construction already underway in the previously expanded areas to continue.

Calandra said he welcomes more ideas on how to build housing.

“Since announcing this wind back, I’ve heard from many mayors and heads of council who agree that we need to be more ambitious,” Calandra wrote in a statement.

“I look forward to receiving feedback from our municipal partners about changes to the original official plans and amendments.”

Top Stories

Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack
Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack

Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the killing of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury delivered its...

breaking

16m ago

Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York
Elderly man charged with 1st-degree murder after allegedly running over 3 family members in North York

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Toronto police were called...

updated

36m ago

Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline
Workers at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario set Monday strike deadline

Almost 1,300 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario could be on strike next week, as the union that represents them has set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. on Monday. "Loblaw must come to...

1h ago

Stretch of southbound DVP reopens following fatal incident involving pedestrian
Stretch of southbound DVP reopens following fatal incident involving pedestrian

A stretch of the Don Valley Parkway heading into downtown Toronto has reopened several hours after it was shut down due to a fatal incident involving a pedestrian. Emergency crews were called to the...

2h ago

