Ontario to reverse urban boundary expansions for several communities

Paul Calandra
Paul Calandra, Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing takes questions from journalists after tabling a bill to return parcels of land to Greenbelt, at Queen's Park in Toronto on Monday, October 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 23, 2023 10:34 am.

Ontario’s new housing minister says the province is reversing its moves to expand some urban boundaries.

Paul Calandra says he is changing course on modifications to official boundaries for Ottawa, Hamilton and numerous other cities.

“In reviewing how decisions were made regarding official plans, it is now clear that they failed to meet this test. In response, as soon as I am able, I will be introducing legislation that would reverse the official plan decisions for Barrie, Belleville, Guelph, Hamilton, Ottawa and the City of Peterborough, the Regional Municipalities of Halton, Niagara, Peel, Waterloo and York, as well as Wellington County,” Calandra said in a statement on Monday.

Calandra says the previous housing minister’s office was too involved in changes for those plans.

Related:

Many municipalities, including Hamilton, have said the boundary expansions were not needed to build housing.

“This legislation would wind back provincial changes to official plans and official plan amendments, except in circumstances where construction has begun or where doing so would contravene existing provincial legislation and regulation. This includes winding back changes to urban boundaries,” Calandra added.

Calandra replaced Steve Clark as housing minister last month after the former minister resigned in the wake of two legislative watchdogs’ probes on the decision to remove land for development from the protected Greenbelt.

Calandra recently reversed course on that move and 15 parcels of land are being returned to the Greenbelt.

With files from Lucas Casaletto of CityNews

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Jewish-led rally blocks downtown streets outside Israeli consulate calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Jewish-led rally blocks downtown streets outside Israeli consulate calling for ceasefire in Gaza

A morning rally in downtown Toronto shut down a major intersection for more than an hour during the Monday work rush. A group of hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the Israeli consulate near...

21m ago

Hwy. 401 closed in Ajax for major crash, truck rollover
Hwy. 401 closed in Ajax for major crash, truck rollover

A stretch of Highway 401 is shut down in both directions following a serious multi-vehicle crash in Durham Region on Monday morning. The crash happened before 9 a.m. when a tractor-trailer rolled over...

TRAFFIC ALERT

7m ago

Toronto to see big warmup on heels of coldest morning of the fall so far
Toronto to see big warmup on heels of coldest morning of the fall so far

GTA residents are waking up to the coldest morning of the season so far on Monday, but a warmup is on the way with the outside chance of record-breaking warmth later in the week. Environment Canada...

3h ago

Refinance or renew? How to choose when mortgage renewal creates sticker shock
Refinance or renew? How to choose when mortgage renewal creates sticker shock

Many Canadian homeowners are facing sticker shock with their monthly payments as their mortgage comes up for renewal, leaving them with a crucial choice: whether to renew or refinance their home loan.  “They're...

8m ago

Top Stories

Jewish-led rally blocks downtown streets outside Israeli consulate calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Jewish-led rally blocks downtown streets outside Israeli consulate calling for ceasefire in Gaza

A morning rally in downtown Toronto shut down a major intersection for more than an hour during the Monday work rush. A group of hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the Israeli consulate near...

21m ago

Hwy. 401 closed in Ajax for major crash, truck rollover
Hwy. 401 closed in Ajax for major crash, truck rollover

A stretch of Highway 401 is shut down in both directions following a serious multi-vehicle crash in Durham Region on Monday morning. The crash happened before 9 a.m. when a tractor-trailer rolled over...

TRAFFIC ALERT

7m ago

Toronto to see big warmup on heels of coldest morning of the fall so far
Toronto to see big warmup on heels of coldest morning of the fall so far

GTA residents are waking up to the coldest morning of the season so far on Monday, but a warmup is on the way with the outside chance of record-breaking warmth later in the week. Environment Canada...

3h ago

Refinance or renew? How to choose when mortgage renewal creates sticker shock
Refinance or renew? How to choose when mortgage renewal creates sticker shock

Many Canadian homeowners are facing sticker shock with their monthly payments as their mortgage comes up for renewal, leaving them with a crucial choice: whether to renew or refinance their home loan.  “They're...

8m ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Warming up mid-week
Warming up mid-week

Despite a frost advisory for the GTA on Sunday night, the weather will warm up again by Wednesday and Thursday.

16h ago

2:54
Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery
Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery

Dozens of people attended a memorial service at the Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery as work continues on identifying all Indigenous people buried at the Etobicoke site. Nick Westoll reports.

16h ago

2:43
A massive pro-Palestine demonstration held in Toronto
A massive pro-Palestine demonstration held in Toronto

Thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters rallied in Toronto in solidarity with civilians in Gaza. As our Jazan Grewal reports, many of the protestors urged the federal government to call for a ceasefire.

23h ago

2:16
Duelling demonstrations in Toronto over gender ideology in schools
Duelling demonstrations in Toronto over gender ideology in schools

Hundreds gather outside Queen’s Park for competing protests over the ongoing debate on sexuality and gender identity and how it is taught in schools. Afua Baah has the details

1:53
Raptors set sights on new season after perfect preseason record
Raptors set sights on new season after perfect preseason record

The Toronto Raptors wrapped up their preseason with a perfect record but the news was not all good. Lindsay Dunn looks ahead to the upcoming season.
More Videos