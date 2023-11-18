Leslieville restaurant owner paying it forward

People all over social media are raving about a Leslieville restaurant.

Yes, Samaira’s Kitchen has great food but people are posting about the free meal tickets in the window and the sign that says “if you’re hungry but can’t pay, come in anyway.”

Chef Rajesh says his customers can add $16 to their bills to put a ticket in the window.

“It’s just an amazing, amazing feeling when you are able to help somebody and I think the blessings you get from them and the appreciation that you get from the community,” says Rajesh who’s cooked nearly 400 meals so far.

He’s grateful for the generosity of his customers.

“It’s when you see the smile and the joy and the tears of, you know when people, enjoy that meal.”

Kelsey lives across the street and tells CityNews 680 Rajesh is generous even outside of his restaurant. She says when she and her partner moved in and had no hot water, Rajesh offered his shower.

Rajesh says as long as his customers continue to be generous, he’ll keep cooking the free meals.

The restaurant is located at 1056 Queen Street East, near Pape Avenue.