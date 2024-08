A man is dead following a shooting in Toronto’s east end.

Police say the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday at a residence in Scarborough, near Danforth and Warden Avenues.

Paramedics tell CityNews Toronto that the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are now searching for a suspect they say drove off in a dark SUV. No other details about the suspect have been provided.