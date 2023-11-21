breaking
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting
Posted November 21, 2023 5:35 am.
Last Updated November 21, 2023 5:44 am.
A man is dead and two women are fighting for their lives in hospital after a shooting near the Caledon and Brampton border on Monday night.
Emergency crews were called to a house at Airport and Mayfield roads around 11:30 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting.
Paramedics confirm a man was pronounced dead at the scene and two women were rushed to hospital in critical condition.
No suspect information has been made available.
This is a developing story. More to come.