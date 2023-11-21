Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting

A man is dead and two women are fighting for their lives in hospital after a shooting near the Caledon and Brampton border on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to a house at Airport and Mayfield roads around 11:30 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting.

Paramedics confirm a man was pronounced dead at the scene and two women were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information has been made available.

This is a developing story. More to come.