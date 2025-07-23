A Brampton man is facing charges after a video showing a car speeding down a sidewalk to bypass traffic went viral, sparking public outrage and a police investigation.

The video, widely shared online, shows a white Lexus sedan driving dangerously along the sidewalk on Bovaird Drive West near Gillingham Drive. The car narrowly misses pedestrians as it weaves past stalled traffic.

Video

The incident took place on June 11, 2025. No injuries were reported.

Following an investigation, 56-year-old Ranjit Singh of Brampton was arrested on July 9.

Singh has been charged with dangerous operation and stunt driving. His driver’s licence has been suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle — a 2020 Lexus IS 300 — was impounded for 14 days.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.