Israel approves temporary cease-fire deal, in exchange for hostage release

Israeli Cabinet says it has approved a temporary cease-fire deal in a war that has been going on for more than a month.

It says in exchange for a four-day truce, Hamas is to release at least 50 of the roughly 240 hostages that are being held in the Gaza Strip.

The government said it would extend the lull by an additional day for every 10 hostages released.

Ahead of today’s cabinet vote, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would resume its offensive against Hamas after the cease-fire expires.

It’s not clear at this point when the truce will go into effect.

-With files from The Canadian Press and Associated Press