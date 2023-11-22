India restores e-visa services for Canadian nationals, easing diplomatic row between countries

High Commission of India
The High Commission of India is shown in Ottawa on Thursday, August 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle

By Krutika Pathi, The Associated Press

Posted November 22, 2023 5:23 am.

Last Updated November 22, 2023 7:17 am.

India restored electronic visa services for Canadian nationals, an Indian foreign ministry official said Wednesday, two months after Canada alleged the South Asian nation was involved in the assassination of a Sikh separatist in Canada.

The electronic visa was back in order on Wednesday, the official told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to reporters.

The move could ease tensions between the two countries that swapped accusations and expelled each other’s diplomats with India introducing a visa ban on Canadian nationals.

A diplomatic spat erupted between the two countries after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in September that there were “credible allegations” of Indian involvement in the killing of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar in suburban Vancouver in western Canada.

Nijjar, a 45-year-old Sikh activist and plumber, was killed by masked gunmen in June in Surrey, outside Vancouver.

For years, India had said that Nijjar, a Canadian citizen born in India, had links to terrorism, an allegation he denied but dismissed the Canadian allegation of its involvement in his killing as “ absurd.”

New Delhi’s worries about Sikh separatist groups in Canada have long strained the relationship between the two countries, despite maintaining strong defense and trade ties. India had previously accused Canada of harboring separatists and “terrorists.”

The allegation brought the discord to the forefront with Canada recalling 41 of its 62 diplomats in India after New Delhi warned it would strip their diplomatic immunity — something Canadian officials characterized as a violation of the Geneva Convention.

Last month, India eased the ban and resumed services for entry, business, medical and conference visas for Canadian nationals.

5 things you should know about the Fall Economic Statement
5 things you should know about the Fall Economic Statement

The Trudeau government released its fall economic statement, which focuses on housing, affordability, and the green economy and includes a potential path back to balanced budgets. Here are five things...

14h ago

Israel and Hamas have reached a deal on a cease-fire and hostages. What does it look like?
Israel and Hamas have reached a deal on a cease-fire and hostages. What does it look like?

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a four-day halt in their devastating war in exchange for the release of dozens of hostages taken captive by militants on Oct. 7, when Israeli communities were overrun and...

2h ago

Food insecurity continues to get worse in Ontario and across Canada, study shows
Food insecurity continues to get worse in Ontario and across Canada, study shows

A study by PROOF, a research organization at the University of Toronto, shows 18.7 per cent of Ontario households deal with food insecurity.

11h ago

2 arrested after Rexdale stabbing, victim expected to survive
2 arrested after Rexdale stabbing, victim expected to survive

Toronto police say two suspects are now in custody after a stabbing in Rexdale on Tuesday night. It happened shortly after 7 p.m. in the Kipling Avenue and Brookmere Road area. Officers located a...

8h ago

2:35
Food insecurity getting worse in Ontario, U of T report shows
Food insecurity getting worse in Ontario, U of T report shows

A University of Toronto research initiative has produced a new report that shows food insecurity is getting worse in Ontario - and across the country as a whole. Nick Westoll has more on the report's findings, and the continued calls for action.

13h ago

1:20
A devastating fire rips through a family’s home
A devastating fire rips through a family’s home

Toronto family is left with only the clothes on their backs, after home caught fire. Stella Acquisto finds out how the community is rallying to help them.

17h ago

0:55
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with provincial government
Ontario elementary teachers reach tentative deal with provincial government

Elementary teachers in Ontario will remain in the classroom after their union reached a tentative contract deal with the province. As Melissa Duggan explains, members of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario had previously voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike.

18h ago

2:22
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting
Man dead, 2 women critically injured in Caledon triple shooting

One man is dead, and two women are in hospital after an overnight shooting along the Caledon and Brampton border. Shauna Hunt reports on the investigation.

18h ago

2:29
City budget consultations promise chance for public input
City budget consultations promise chance for public input

The first of 16 in-person and virtual meetings takes place in Scarborough to help determine what the city's budget priorities should be. The feedback is being gathered while the Mayor waits for word on fiscal help from the fed and province.
