Is this really the end of Ontario’s Beer Store monopoly?

The Beer Store
A sign for The Beer Store in Ontario.

By Analysis by The Big Story Podcast

Posted November 23, 2023 8:20 am.

Last Updated November 23, 2023 8:23 am.

In today’s Big Story Podcast, it’s one of the world’s strangest alcohol sales arrangements. Since the end of prohibition, beer in Ontario has primarily — sometimes nearly exclusively — sold at a single chain of stores, that sell only beer. Nothing else. And while The Beer Store began as a collection of Canadian brewers, it is now almost totally owned by two megacompanies who hold a huge competitive advantage.

A report last week indicated that the agreement that governs the situation will be allowed to expire, and the announcement will come before the end of the year. 

Josh Rubin is a business reporter for the Toronto Star. “Basically, they used to control 90 per cent of beer sales in this province.[…] There’s still a lot of people out there, even in Ontario, who really just assume that it’s a provincially run thing,” said Rubin. 

How did Ontario end up with The Beer Store in the first place? How has it held so much power for so long? And what will happen when it loses its hold on the industry?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Rainbow Bridge border remains closed on U.S. Thanksgiving after fiery fatal crash
Rainbow Bridge border remains closed on U.S. Thanksgiving after fiery fatal crash

The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Ontario and Western New York in Niagara Falls remains closed after a horrific crash on Wednesday that left two people dead. The fiery collision and explosion...

30m ago

Driver charged after speeding Tesla flies off exit ramp on DVP: police
Driver charged after speeding Tesla flies off exit ramp on DVP: police

Six people are lucky to be okay after the Tesla they were riding in crashed through a guardrail on the Don Valley Parkway and fell into a creek below. Emergency crews responded to a collision on the...

2h ago

Brampton teen charged in crash that killed 64-year-old woman
Brampton teen charged in crash that killed 64-year-old woman

A 19-year-old is facing charges following a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton last month that left a woman dead. Police were called to the area of Queen Street East and Central Park Drive around 9:30...

59m ago

Temporary cease-fire in Gaza and hostage release now expected to start Friday
Temporary cease-fire in Gaza and hostage release now expected to start Friday

A four-day cease-fire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas will began Friday morning, Qatar said, a day later than originally announced, as negotiators worked out final details of the deal, which is to lead...

updated

2m ago

Top Stories

Rainbow Bridge border remains closed on U.S. Thanksgiving after fiery fatal crash
Rainbow Bridge border remains closed on U.S. Thanksgiving after fiery fatal crash

The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Ontario and Western New York in Niagara Falls remains closed after a horrific crash on Wednesday that left two people dead. The fiery collision and explosion...

30m ago

Driver charged after speeding Tesla flies off exit ramp on DVP: police
Driver charged after speeding Tesla flies off exit ramp on DVP: police

Six people are lucky to be okay after the Tesla they were riding in crashed through a guardrail on the Don Valley Parkway and fell into a creek below. Emergency crews responded to a collision on the...

2h ago

Brampton teen charged in crash that killed 64-year-old woman
Brampton teen charged in crash that killed 64-year-old woman

A 19-year-old is facing charges following a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton last month that left a woman dead. Police were called to the area of Queen Street East and Central Park Drive around 9:30...

59m ago

Temporary cease-fire in Gaza and hostage release now expected to start Friday
Temporary cease-fire in Gaza and hostage release now expected to start Friday

A four-day cease-fire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas will began Friday morning, Qatar said, a day later than originally announced, as negotiators worked out final details of the deal, which is to lead...

updated

2m ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Witnesses describe ‘terrifying’ scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion
Witnesses describe ‘terrifying’ scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion

As officials report no immediate signs of terror activity following the fatal car explosion at a Niagara border crossing, witnesses describe a terrifying scene. Michelle Mackey has the very latest.

10h ago

2:42
Two dead in vehicle explosion at border crossing
Two dead in vehicle explosion at border crossing

Four border crossings between the U.S. and Canada were closed after a vehicle exlosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, NY. As Shauna Hunt reports, the governor of New York says there are no signs this was an incident of terrorism.

14h ago

0:05
Security camera captures crash at Rainbow Bridge border crossing
Security camera captures crash at Rainbow Bridge border crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has released security camera footage of the vehicle flying through the air before crashing at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing.

15h ago

2:24
U.S. Canada land borders shut down in Niagara after explosion at Rainbow Bridge
U.S. Canada land borders shut down in Niagara after explosion at Rainbow Bridge

An explosion at the Rainbow Bridge has shut down land border crossings. The FBI is investigating.

18h ago

2:42
Tiny toy aircrafts subject to big government regulations
Tiny toy aircrafts subject to big government regulations

Operators of radio-controlled toy aircraft say new rules are putting their hobby in jeopardy.

22h ago

More Videos