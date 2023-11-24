Your Community

Malvern Family Resource Centre provides wide range of Scarborough community programming

The interior of the Malvern Family Resource Centre in the Scarborough neighbourhood of Morningside Heights.
The interior of the Malvern Family Resource Centre in the Scarborough neighbourhood of Morningside Heights. CITYNEWS / Nick Westoll

By Nick Westoll

Posted November 24, 2023 4:24 pm.

Last Updated November 24, 2023 4:25 pm.

When it comes to community gathering spaces in the Scarborough neighbourhood of Morningside Heights, the Malvern Family Resource Centre (MFRC) is arguably near the top.

The place is a busy destination with seniors playing badminton with younger adults, delicious meals being prepped in the kitchen, intergenerational interactions and a sense of togetherness.

Balasingham Arumujam has been coordinating the wood-burning art program at the centre for the past four years. He’s been in Canada since 2007.

“I just want to give back something for the community, which I have learned and I started classes about three or four years back and number of students, seniors, especially seniors, and they have learned and they have mastered the art very well, very well. And I am proud of it,” Arumujam told CityNews.

“MFRC is a place where love is ‘overjoying,’ overflowing and the staff is very nice, very understanding,” he added.

The participants of his program said it does more than just fill time. “It’s a relaxing hobby and we come and meet our friends,” said one participant.

In the early years room down the hall, where dozens of parents and children have their own space. Idania Perez visits often with her two-year-old daughter.

It’s just like a really good place for the kids to come in and socialize and there’s like just great activities for them. The staff is super helpful,” said Perez. “I like to bring her here to just … get out of the house, to engage. If it wasn’t here, it would be pretty, pretty sad.”

“There’s a gym, it’s a multipurpose we have basketball, badminton drop in programs. We have early literacy programs in our early on rooms. We have counseling rooms that support youth and mental health. We have a computer lab that runs STEM programming,” explained Berman.

Executive Director Josh Berman has overseen the entire centre since it first opened 40 years ago.

“We started in a church basement and really have grown over the years as Morningside Heights and Malvern has grown, more people need more programs,” said Berman.

Nine years ago, they opened their doors of the current building at Sewell and Littles Roads.

Multiple youth hubs run by the centre are also operated in the area alongside an urban farm in Morningside to address food insecurity. Farmers there grow up to 40,000 pounds of vegetation over a year-long period.

“We grow peppers, tomatoes, leafy vegetables, potatoes, all that go into culturally relevant meals,” said Berman.

These and other initiatives help support newcomers from various regions. There’s also a strong Tamil community in the area.

And as northeast Scarborough’s population increases, the centre hopes to expand to meet the needs

“Childcare is an area of focus for us and we will look into that more,” said Berman. “We will need to support the mental health of our residents . We’ll continue to grow as the population ages to continue to cater for more seniors. MFRC has a bright future,”

The centre is about to kick off it’s holiday campaign to help neighbours in need and address some of the food insecurity concerns in the area.

You can find more details on their website.

