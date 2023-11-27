More Canadians experiencing ‘inflation isolation,’ cocooning at home

The high cost of living is driving more people to stay at home to save money, and many Canadians say it is affecting their mental health.

One consumer debt service describes it as a new social phenomenon — “inflation isolation.”

An Ipsos poll for MNP LTD finds half of Canadians (51 per cent) say they are staying home more to save money, a third are spending less time socializing (35 per cent) or with friends (30 per cent), and about one-in-five describes a sense of social isolation (20 per cent) or loneliness (19 per cent) because of higher interest rates and inflation.

Two-in-five respondents indicate they are feeling increased levels of stress and anxiety related to their finances.

“High inflation and interest rates are not just impacting Canadians’ finances; they are also significantly affecting their mental health,” said Grant Bazian, president of MNP LTD.

“Households are feeling anxious and stressed by the pressure to manage the increased cost of necessities and mounting debt. Canadians are retreating from social activities and forgoing time with friends and family to cut down on costs, illustrating the isolating impacts of inflation.”

Bazian says debt has a way of isolating individuals.

“It’s not uncommon for those burdened by debt to withdraw from social activities and relationships out of shame or fear of judgement,” he continued in a release.

“Canadians who are struggling financially need to know that help is available. Financial challenges can affect anyone, and there is no shame in seeking help.

He says licensed insolvency trustees can provide guidance and support as Canadians “confront their debt challenges head-on.”

Bazian adds some people wait years before seeking professional help with their debt.

“They needlessly live with the constant worry of creditors calling and wondering how they will afford basic expenses from one month to the next. These people should know they’re not alone. Help is available, and there is a path out of financial hardship,” he explained.

Canada’s inflation rate fell to 3.1 per cent in October on a year-over-year basis, down from 3.8 per cent in September.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index was up 3.6 per cent last month, with mortgage interest costs, food purchased from stores, and rent some of the driving factors.

-With files from The Canadian Press