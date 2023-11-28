Toronto woman wanted for allegedly using fake ID to access victims’ bank, wireless accounts

Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly used fake identification to take over several bank and wireless cellphone accounts.

Investigators allege a woman attended a number of wireless cell stores and banks between June 2022 and November 2023, where she would use identification bearing the victims’ names to pose as an account holder.

The suspect would then allegedly withdraw funds from the unsuspecting victims’ accounts. Police say the account takeovers occurred in Toronto and other locations in Ontario.

Investigators say 47-year-old Toronto resident Nadia Campitelli is wanted on six charges, including three counts of fraud over $5,000.

Campitelli is described as having a large build, long black curly hair and brown eyes. Police have released photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.