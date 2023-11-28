Toronto woman wanted for allegedly using fake ID to access victims’ bank, wireless accounts

Toronto police fraud suspect
Nadia Campitelli, 47, of Toronto, is wanted in a fraud investigation after allegedly impersonating bank account and wireless cell phone account holders. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Michael Ranger

Posted November 28, 2023 8:39 am.

Last Updated November 28, 2023 8:51 am.

Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly used fake identification to take over several bank and wireless cellphone accounts.

Investigators allege a woman attended a number of wireless cell stores and banks between June 2022 and November 2023, where she would use identification bearing the victims’ names to pose as an account holder.

The suspect would then allegedly withdraw funds from the unsuspecting victims’ accounts. Police say the account takeovers occurred in Toronto and other locations in Ontario.

Investigators say 47-year-old Toronto resident Nadia Campitelli is wanted on six charges, including three counts of fraud over $5,000.

Campitelli is described as having a large build, long black curly hair and brown eyes. Police have released photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Toronto police fraud suspect
Toronto police fraud suspect
Toronto police fraud suspect
Open Gallery 3 items
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Biting wind chill to make for coldest day of the season so far in Toronto, GTA
Biting wind chill to make for coldest day of the season so far in Toronto, GTA

GTA residents who've held out on unpacking the winter gear will need to finally break out the toques, mittens and parkas on what will likely be the coldest day of the season so far. The temperature...

4m ago

Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes, but no similar plan in Toronto yet
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes, but no similar plan in Toronto yet

The City of Peterborough converted a municipal parking lot into a 50-unit modular home complex supported with various wraparound services.

13h ago

Markham man charged with murder in death of B.C. woman
Markham man charged with murder in death of B.C. woman

A 34-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a B.C. woman in Markham over the weekend. York Regional Police officers responded to a residence on Gillingham Avenue, near...

6m ago

Israel and Hamas extend truce, but it seems only a matter of time before the war resumes
Israel and Hamas extend truce, but it seems only a matter of time before the war resumes

A truce between Israel and Hamas entered its fifth day on Tuesday, with the militant group promising to release more civilian hostages to delay the expected resumption of the war and Israel under growing...

4m ago

Top Stories

Biting wind chill to make for coldest day of the season so far in Toronto, GTA
Biting wind chill to make for coldest day of the season so far in Toronto, GTA

GTA residents who've held out on unpacking the winter gear will need to finally break out the toques, mittens and parkas on what will likely be the coldest day of the season so far. The temperature...

4m ago

Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes, but no similar plan in Toronto yet
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes, but no similar plan in Toronto yet

The City of Peterborough converted a municipal parking lot into a 50-unit modular home complex supported with various wraparound services.

13h ago

Markham man charged with murder in death of B.C. woman
Markham man charged with murder in death of B.C. woman

A 34-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a B.C. woman in Markham over the weekend. York Regional Police officers responded to a residence on Gillingham Avenue, near...

6m ago

Israel and Hamas extend truce, but it seems only a matter of time before the war resumes
Israel and Hamas extend truce, but it seems only a matter of time before the war resumes

A truce between Israel and Hamas entered its fifth day on Tuesday, with the militant group promising to release more civilian hostages to delay the expected resumption of the war and Israel under growing...

4m ago

Most Watched Today

3:02
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness

The City of Peterborough is about to open 50 tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness. Could Toronto see similar homes? Nick Westoll reports.

15h ago

2:56
'New Deal' for Toronto involves uploading highways to the province
'New Deal' for Toronto involves uploading highways to the province

The Gardiner Expressway and DVP will soon become the responsibility of the province, to help the city with long-term financial pressures. With that, the Ford government will move ahead with its plans for Ontario Place. Mark McAllister reports.

15h ago

2:40
Hospital row lane restrictions could impact emergency services: paramedics union
Hospital row lane restrictions could impact emergency services: paramedics union

The union representing Toronto's paramedics is warning road restrictions on University Avenue for infrastructure upgrades will have a detrimental impact on emergency services. Tina Yazdani reports. 

16h ago

2:31
One person killed in fire at North York city-run shelter
One person killed in fire at North York city-run shelter

A fire at a city run temporary shelter in North York has claimed the life of one person. Shauna Hunt explains what happened, and speaks with Toronto's fire chief on the investigation.

19h ago

4:37
'Historic' deal could unlock billions in funding for Toronto
'Historic' deal could unlock billions in funding for Toronto

A new deal has been announced between the provincial government and the city of Toronto. As Mark Mcallister explains, the deal will see billions of dollars in funding unlocked over the next decade.

19h ago

More Videos