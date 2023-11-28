Biting wind chill to make for coldest day of the season so far in Toronto, GTA

Traditional snowbelt regions will get a taste of winter, but Toronto will escape a major snowfall event, with only a light dusting expected by midweek. Here's what to expect in the long-term forecast.

By Michael Ranger

Posted November 28, 2023 7:18 am.

Last Updated November 28, 2023 7:33 am.

GTA residents who’ve held out on unpacking the winter gear will need to finally break out the toques, mittens and parkas on what will likely be the coldest day of the season so far.

The temperature is not expected to reach the freezing mark in Toronto, and areas north and northwest of the city are in for another round of significant snow.

“You definitely need the extra, extra layers,” says CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor. “Strong winds out of the west, northwest today.”

It’s already the coldest morning this fall so far if you factor in the wind, feeling like -12 in the early morning hours. The actual temperature at Pearson Airport as of 5 a.m. was -5.4 C.

The guaranteed high for Toronto on Tuesday is -1 C. The city hasn’t had a high in the minus since March 14.

Taylor says the west end of the GTA could see a quick burst of lake-effect snow on Tuesday, possibly collecting one or two centimetres.

A snow squall warning remains in effect for the northern parts of the GTA, including Newmarket, Georgina, Uxbridge and Beaverton.

“Lake-effect snow squalls are forecast to move into the area this morning,” reads the warning from Environment Canada. “These snow squalls will continue through the day before weakening tonight.”

The weather agency warns of snowfall accumulations of up to 20 centimetres in affected areas, with up to 30 centimetres possible closer to Georgian Bay. School buses for the Simcoe County District School Board have been cancelled Tuesday.

Environment Canada is advising motorists in the impacted areas to consider postponing non-essential travel, saying visibility could be reduced suddenly.

The GTA will see another cold morning on Wednesday, a high of 1 C is expected, with another round of snow squalls in the forecast. Taylor says Toronto could see a light dusting of snow on Wednesday morning when winds shift to the southwest.

Seasonal highs are expected to return on Thursday and Friday with rain and snow possible on the weekend. The extended forecast for Toronto can be found here.

Going by the actual temperature, Toronto actually saw a chillier morning this season on November 20, but the wind chill wasn’t as much of a factor on that day.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes, but no similar plan in Toronto yet
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes, but no similar plan in Toronto yet

The City of Peterborough converted a municipal parking lot into a 50-unit modular home complex supported with various wraparound services.

12h ago

Israel and Hamas extend truce, but it seems only a matter of time before the war resumes
Israel and Hamas extend truce, but it seems only a matter of time before the war resumes

A truce between Israel and Hamas entered its fifth day on Tuesday, with the militant group promising to release more civilian hostages to delay the expected resumption of the war and Israel under growing...

2h ago

1 man injured in North York shooting, suspects sought
1 man injured in North York shooting, suspects sought

One man is recovering in hospital after being shot in North York on Monday night. Toronto police were called to the Grandravine Drive and Jane Street area just before 9 p.m. for reports of multiple...

8h ago

Man fatally shot in Grimsby, homicide unit investigating
Man fatally shot in Grimsby, homicide unit investigating

Niagara's homicide unit is investigating after a man was fatally shot in Grimsby, Ont. Officers were called to a condo parking lot in the Concord Place and Windward Drive area at around 5:30 p.m. on...

10h ago

Top Stories

Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes, but no similar plan in Toronto yet
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes, but no similar plan in Toronto yet

The City of Peterborough converted a municipal parking lot into a 50-unit modular home complex supported with various wraparound services.

12h ago

Israel and Hamas extend truce, but it seems only a matter of time before the war resumes
Israel and Hamas extend truce, but it seems only a matter of time before the war resumes

A truce between Israel and Hamas entered its fifth day on Tuesday, with the militant group promising to release more civilian hostages to delay the expected resumption of the war and Israel under growing...

2h ago

1 man injured in North York shooting, suspects sought
1 man injured in North York shooting, suspects sought

One man is recovering in hospital after being shot in North York on Monday night. Toronto police were called to the Grandravine Drive and Jane Street area just before 9 p.m. for reports of multiple...

8h ago

Man fatally shot in Grimsby, homicide unit investigating
Man fatally shot in Grimsby, homicide unit investigating

Niagara's homicide unit is investigating after a man was fatally shot in Grimsby, Ont. Officers were called to a condo parking lot in the Concord Place and Windward Drive area at around 5:30 p.m. on...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

3:02
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness

The City of Peterborough is about to open 50 tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness. Could Toronto see similar homes? Nick Westoll reports.

13h ago

2:56
'New Deal' for Toronto involves uploading highways to the province
'New Deal' for Toronto involves uploading highways to the province

The Gardiner Expressway and DVP will soon become the responsibility of the province, to help the city with long-term financial pressures. With that, the Ford government will move ahead with its plans for Ontario Place. Mark McAllister reports.

14h ago

2:31
One person killed in fire at North York city-run shelter
One person killed in fire at North York city-run shelter

A fire at a city run temporary shelter in North York has claimed the life of one person. Shauna Hunt explains what happened, and speaks with Toronto's fire chief on the investigation.

18h ago

4:37
'Historic' deal could unlock billions in funding for Toronto
'Historic' deal could unlock billions in funding for Toronto

A new deal has been announced between the provincial government and the city of Toronto. As Mark Mcallister explains, the deal will see billions of dollars in funding unlocked over the next decade.

18h ago

1:21
Ontario and Toronto reach deal to upload Gardiner and DVP
Ontario and Toronto reach deal to upload Gardiner and DVP

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the DVP in a new deal with the City of Toronto. The details were unveiled in a joint news conference with Premier Doug Ford and Mayor Olivia Chow.

19h ago

More Videos