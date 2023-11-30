Toronto man arrested after attempted carjacking in Etobicoke
Posted November 30, 2023 4:26 pm.
A Toronto man is facing charges after police allege he assaulted a man and then tried to steal his vehicle in Etobicoke on Wednesday night.
Officers responded to reports of a robbery in The Queensway and North Queen Street area at around 10:23 p.m.
Investigators say the victim parked his vehicle in the area when he was approached by a man who attacked him before attempting to steal his vehicle.
“Members of the Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force (PCJTF) arrived on-scene and arrested the accused,” a release states.
Louie Hodge, 35, is facing charges of robbery and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.