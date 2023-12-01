Kangaroo spotted running along Oshawa roadside: lost pet group

Screengrab of a video showing a kangaroo running along a roadside in Oshawa on Friday. Team Chelsea lost pet search group/Facebook

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 1, 2023 1:40 pm.

Last Updated December 1, 2023 2:12 pm.

A lost pet search group has posted a video that claims to show a kangaroo running along an Oshawa street on Friday morning.

The group, Team Chelsea, says the video was recorded at around 7:45 a.m. this morning on Winchester Road and was later posted to its site by one of its followers.

The kangaroo can be seen running westbound on Winchester from Harmony Road, the video description states.

“If you see the kangaroo, do not approach it,” the group’s Facebook post states, adding that the animal has not been spotted since.

According to the University of Melbourne, kangaroos can be dangerous, with potentially deadly kicking power.

“Kangaroos are wild animals,” an article on the unversity’s website says.

“It’s important to remember that while they can make interesting pets, they have never been domesticated, so their behaviour is driven mostly by instinct.

“While a kangaroo’s first response is usually to flee, it will attack if feels cornered…”

There’s no word at this point where the kangaroo came from.

Jungle Cat World in Orono, Ont., says both of their kangaroos are accounted for.

CityNews has reached out to Toronto Zoo and Oshawa Zoo and is awaiting word on the status of their kangaroos.

