Mississauga man arrested in human trafficking investigation

Investigators from Peel police’s Vice and Human Trafficking Unit have arrested and charged a man in relation to a sex trafficking investigation involving two women.

It is alleged that the man forcibly confined one of the victims and forced her to into the sex work industry while also obtaining a second victim, controlling numerous aspects of their lives and profiting from their work.

On Nov. 29, a 46-year-old man, Andre O’Connor of Mississauga, was arrested and charged with 12 criminal offences including forcible confinement, assault, assault with a weapon, human trafficking, receiving material benefit, advertising sexual services, failure to comply with a release order, procuring, assault causing bodily harm, and possession of opioids and controlled substances.

He was held for a bail hearing and appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims, in the Greater Toronto Area specifically.