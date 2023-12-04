Global Affairs confirms Canadian death in Lebanon, 8th since Israel-Hamas war began

U.N. peacekeepers patrol next to a damage house in the Lebanese side of the Lebanese-Israeli border in the southern village of Marwahin, Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 4, 2023 5:55 am.

Last Updated December 4, 2023 5:56 am.

Global Affairs Canada is announcing the death of an eighth Canadian citizen in the Israel-Hamas war.

The department says the death was in Lebanon, but offered no further details in an update Sunday evening.

It says 130 Canadians left Gaza through the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt after it reopened to foreign nationals this weekend.

Seven Canadians and one person with deep connections to Canada were killed in the initial Hamas-led attack in Israel that killed about 1,200 mostly civilians on Oct. 7.

One Canadian remains missing, but has not been identified by Global Affairs.

Related:

Israel’s military said Sunday its ground offensive had expanded to every part of Gaza, and it ordered more areas in and around the region’s second-largest city of Kahn Younis to evacuate.

Heavy bombardments were reported overnight and into Sunday in Khan Younis as well as Rafah itself, where Israel says many Hamas leaders are hiding.

Israel vowed its efforts in southern Gaza would be of “no less strength” than its attacks in northern Gaza.

Many of the territory’s 2.3 million people are crammed in the south after Israeli forces ordered civilians to leave the north in the early days of the two-month-old war.

Top Stories

Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community
Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community

Illegal land use is becoming a huge problem in the City of Vaughan, according to a group of area residents and business owners.

3h ago

Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting woman inside her North York apartment
Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting woman inside her North York apartment

Toronto police are looking for the suspect in an alleged sexual assault that happened in North York on Sunday morning. At approximately 3:30 a.m., police say a woman was sexually assaulted in her apartment...

6m ago

4 men wanted for aggravated assault in Brampton
4 men wanted for aggravated assault in Brampton

Peel police's Criminal Investigation Bureau is asking for public's assistance to locate four men who are wanted for an aggravated assault that took place in Brampton.  On Sept. 8, at approximately...

10h ago

Israel says it has expanded ground operation to every part of the Gaza Strip
Israel says it has expanded ground operation to every part of the Gaza Strip

Israel's ground offensive expanded to every part of the Gaza Strip, its military said Sunday, as it ordered more evacuations and vowed to hit south Gaza with “no less strength” than the fight that...

7h ago

