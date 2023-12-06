Vaughan movie theatre evacuated after unknown substance released into building; police investigating

Police are investigating after hundreds of patrons were evacuated from a movie theatre in Vaughan following reports of a substance being leaked into the building.

York Regional Police say officers were called to the Cineplex theatre near Highway 7 and Weston Road around 9:30 p.m.

Around 200 moviegoers needed to be evacuated from the cinema, according to police. The entire RioCan Colossus Centre of Woodbridge, the building that houses the theatre, was also evacuated but has since reopened.

No injuries were reported.

Police have not been able to confirm what the substance was but believe the incident was an intentional act. It remains an active criminal investigation.

No suspect information has been made available.