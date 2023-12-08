Police responding to reports of grenade found in Value Village store in Toronto’s west end

A second-hand clothing store in the Toronto’s west end has been evacuated following reports that a grenade was found inside.

Toronto police say they were called to a Value Village location on Rogers Road near Keele Street around 10 a.m. Friday.

Police confirm a “potential grenade was found in a box” inside the store.

The building has been evacuated and explosive experts are on scene investigating.

No injuries have been reported.

Rogers Road is closed in both directions for the investigation.