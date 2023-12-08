Police responding to reports of grenade found in Value Village store in Toronto’s west end
Posted December 8, 2023 11:06 am.
A second-hand clothing store in the Toronto’s west end has been evacuated following reports that a grenade was found inside.
Toronto police say they were called to a Value Village location on Rogers Road near Keele Street around 10 a.m. Friday.
Police confirm a “potential grenade was found in a box” inside the store.
The building has been evacuated and explosive experts are on scene investigating.
No injuries have been reported.
Rogers Road is closed in both directions for the investigation.