Police responding to reports of grenade found in Value Village store in Toronto’s west end

Value village grenade
Toronto Fire on scene at a Value Village store on Rogers Road in Toronto's west end. CITYNEWS/Steve Peslar

By Michael Ranger

Posted December 8, 2023 11:06 am.

A second-hand clothing store in the Toronto’s west end has been evacuated following reports that a grenade was found inside.

Toronto police say they were called to a Value Village location on Rogers Road near Keele Street around 10 a.m. Friday.

Police confirm a “potential grenade was found in a box” inside the store.

The building has been evacuated and explosive experts are on scene investigating.

No injuries have been reported.

Rogers Road is closed in both directions for the investigation.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

York police release results of extensive campaign to reduce auto theft
York police release results of extensive campaign to reduce auto theft

York police have released the results from the auto-theft prevention campaign that launched in September, detailing which vehicles are most likely to be targeted by thieves and in what neighbourhoods. Dubbed...

11m ago

Man fatally shot by police during disturbance call at Newmarket apartment; SIU investigating
Man fatally shot by police during disturbance call at Newmarket apartment; SIU investigating

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man was fatally shot by police responding to a call in Newmarket on Thursday morning. York Regional Police officers were called to an apartment...

1h ago

Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak
Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak

Five people have died in a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes sold in six provinces. The Public Health Agency of Canada says 129 people have been confirmed with salmonella...

15h ago

Woman dead after alleged homicide in East Gwillimbury
Woman dead after alleged homicide in East Gwillimbury

York police's homicide unit is investigating after a woman has died after an altercation in East Gwillimbury on Thursday night. Police responded to a call at approximately 9:55 p.m. last night for an...

1h ago

Top Stories

York police release results of extensive campaign to reduce auto theft
York police release results of extensive campaign to reduce auto theft

York police have released the results from the auto-theft prevention campaign that launched in September, detailing which vehicles are most likely to be targeted by thieves and in what neighbourhoods. Dubbed...

11m ago

Man fatally shot by police during disturbance call at Newmarket apartment; SIU investigating
Man fatally shot by police during disturbance call at Newmarket apartment; SIU investigating

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man was fatally shot by police responding to a call in Newmarket on Thursday morning. York Regional Police officers were called to an apartment...

1h ago

Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak
Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak

Five people have died in a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes sold in six provinces. The Public Health Agency of Canada says 129 people have been confirmed with salmonella...

15h ago

Woman dead after alleged homicide in East Gwillimbury
Woman dead after alleged homicide in East Gwillimbury

York police's homicide unit is investigating after a woman has died after an altercation in East Gwillimbury on Thursday night. Police responded to a call at approximately 9:55 p.m. last night for an...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery
Off-duty officer stabbed during brazen store robbery

An off-duty police officer is stabbed while trying to stop a brazen robbery at an east-end Best Buy outlet on Wednesday, the latest in a rash of retail robberies across the GTA. Erica Natividad has the latest.

4:16
Most distracting Christmas song revealed
Most distracting Christmas song revealed

A new study reveals the most distracting Christmas song. Plus, AI-powered clothing and the Time Person of the Year round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

2:02
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions
Tenants urge province to pause demovictions

Tenants at risk of being 'demovicted' in Toronto are calling for a moratorium on the practice at a time when many are struggling to find an affordable place to live. Caryn Ceolin with why the province isn't likely to.

2:04
Supporting local Christmas tree farmers
Supporting local Christmas tree farmers

Buying real Christmas trees is environmentally friendly and supports local farmers.  Videographer Audra Brown with how the Ontario Federation of Agriculture is promoting local and making it easy to find the closest retailer near you. 
2:39
City of Toronto plans to overcome previous snow-clearing problems
City of Toronto plans to overcome previous snow-clearing problems

Major issues with the city's winter operations in recent years have raised questions about how prepared it is this season. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos