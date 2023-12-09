14-year-old arrested in vicious assault against woman at Brampton mall

A 14-year-old is under arrest in connection with the violent assault of a woman inside a Brampton mall back in October.

Peel Regional Police said at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 a woman was at Bramalea City Centre shopping mall in the area of Queen Street and Central Park Drive when she was approached by an unknown suspect who accused her of filming him.

The woman attempted to walk away when the suspect slapped the phone out of her hand and punched her several times before leaving the store.

While the woman was shaken up, she did not require medical attention.

Employees of the Urban Planet store where the attack took place told CityNews that the woman came to them saying she was being followed and harassed and to call security.

Police told CityNews the woman was not recording the individual and that she was on a FaceTime call with one of her friends.

On Friday, police arrested a 14-year-old from Brampton and charged him with assault.

Under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the teen cannot be released.