3rd Marineland beluga that moved to U.S. aquarium dies

marineland
Three beluga whales swim together in an acclimation pool after arriving at Mystic Aquarium, May 14, 2021 in Mystic, Conn. The U.S. government is reviewing the deaths of two beluga whales that were moved from Marineland in Canada to an American aquarium last year.

By Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Posted December 12, 2023 7:11 pm.

Last Updated December 12, 2023 7:12 pm.

A third beluga from Marineland has died at a U.S. aquarium after arriving there two years ago.

Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut says the beluga named Kharabali exhibited abnormal swimming behaviour in November and was eventually moved to its intensive care facility 11 days ago.

Mystic says staff were giving Kharabali round-the-clock care for “multiple health issues” before she died. 

Marineland, a tourist attraction in Niagara Falls, Ont., sold five belugas to Mystic and they were moved to the U.S. aquarium in May 2021.

Mystic said one whale died within months of the move while the second died about a year later, due to pre-existing conditions.

The belugas’ move came at the same time the Ontario government had declared all marine mammals at Marineland in distress due to water problems.

The U.S. aquarium’s workers are devastated by Kharabali’s death, Mystic said.

“Her spirit touched us all, and we are heartbroken by her passing,” said Allison Tuttle, Mystic’s chief zoological officer, in a statement.

The cause of death is not known, but a necropsy will be conducted, Mystic said.

A fourth Marineland beluga was in intensive care at Mystic last year, but has rebounded since, the park said.

Marineland thanked Mystic for its care of the belugas.

“They provide exceptional care for beluga whales, and despite being amid the challenges of COVID-19, in May 2021, Mystic Aquarium took these five whales on for us to provide the world-class care and expertise they needed,” Marineland said in a statement released by Mystic.

“This collaboration underscores the global community’s shared responsibility for animal welfare. Marineland is deeply thankful for Mystic Aquarium’s professionalism and tireless efforts in safeguarding the health and happiness of these beloved marine creatures.”

The U.S. government launched an investigation after the first two beluga deaths, although the probe remains ongoing.

The week the whales were moved, Ontario’s Animal Welfare Services found all marine mammals at Marineland to be in distress due to poor water quality. In court documents, Marineland denied its animals were in distress.

A Canadian Press investigation revealed earlier this year that 13 belugas, a dolphin and the country’s lone killer whale, Kiska, have died at Marineland since 2019.

Twelve of the beluga deaths occurred within a two-year window – documents show a beluga named Ikora dying on Oct. 24, 2019, followed by 10 others and a beluga named Bull dying on Nov. 23, 2021.

The province’s four-year-long investigation of Marineland remains shrouded in mystery, with officials refusing to disclose details of its probe, what it is doing at the park and how the animals died.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations
Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations

Jurors have deemed the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail a homicide and made 57 recommendations, including that the province create a designated "inspectorate" for corrections. The jury...

3h ago

Man in 20s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end; suspect in custody
Man in 20s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end; suspect in custody

A man is dead after he was stabbed in Toronto's east end early Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Lockwood Road, near Kingston Road and Queen Street East, around 6:10 a.m. Toronto police...

5h ago

Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

A Mississauga man is facing more than a dozen second-degree murder charges for selling and sending deadly substances to several Canadians residents. In an update on Tuesday, investigators confirmed...

5h ago

PM Justin Trudeau supporting 'sustainable ceasefire' in Gaza
PM Justin Trudeau supporting 'sustainable ceasefire' in Gaza

Canada is set to vote in favour of a non-binding resolution at the UN that calls for “an immediate humanitarian ceasefire” between Israel and Hamas, a source confirms.

updated

2h ago

Top Stories

Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations
Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations

Jurors have deemed the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail a homicide and made 57 recommendations, including that the province create a designated "inspectorate" for corrections. The jury...

3h ago

Man in 20s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end; suspect in custody
Man in 20s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end; suspect in custody

A man is dead after he was stabbed in Toronto's east end early Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Lockwood Road, near Kingston Road and Queen Street East, around 6:10 a.m. Toronto police...

5h ago

Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

A Mississauga man is facing more than a dozen second-degree murder charges for selling and sending deadly substances to several Canadians residents. In an update on Tuesday, investigators confirmed...

5h ago

PM Justin Trudeau supporting 'sustainable ceasefire' in Gaza
PM Justin Trudeau supporting 'sustainable ceasefire' in Gaza

Canada is set to vote in favour of a non-binding resolution at the UN that calls for “an immediate humanitarian ceasefire” between Israel and Hamas, a source confirms.

updated

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide

Jurors on the coroner's inquest into the death of 30-year-old Soleiman Faqiri have ruled that his death should be seen as a homicide. As Shauna Hunt explains, the ruling is not legally binding.

6h ago

1:38
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Kyle Rigato who is the Head Pickleball Professional at One Health Clubs in Mississauga about the rapid growth of the sport in the GTA and just how few courts are actually made for the sport.

6h ago

3:31
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of second-degree murder in sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of second-degree murder in sodium nitrite deaths

Over a dozen second-degree murder charges have been levelled against an Ontario man accused of selling lethal substances to people at risk of self-harm. Faiza Amin reports on the investigation.

6h ago

2:26
Community group proposes gentrification tax
Community group proposes gentrification tax

A Parkdale community group is proposing a gentrification tax on home sales. Michelle Mackey is speaking with members about how it would work and where the money would go.

21h ago

2:20
What should you donate to food banks?
What should you donate to food banks?

With one in ten Torontonians using food banks this year, the need for donations has risen exponentially. Dilshad Burman with what food banks need the most at this time.
More Videos