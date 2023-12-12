breaking
Man in 30s dead after stabbing in Toronto’s east end
Posted December 12, 2023 9:21 am.
Last Updated December 12, 2023 10:09 am.
A man is dead following an apparent stabbing in Toronto’s east end on Tuesday morning.
Paramedics tell CityNews they were called to Lockwood Road, near Kingston Road and Queen Street East, just before 6 a.m.
A man in his 30s was found with stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other information has been made available.
This is a developing story. More to come.