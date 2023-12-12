breaking

Canada votes in favour of UN resolution as members overwhelmingly call for Israel-Hamas ceasefire in Gaza

The UN General Assembly, where members voted on a non-binding resolution that calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. (Courtesy UN)

By CityNews Staff and The Associated Press

Posted December 12, 2023 4:52 pm.

Last Updated December 12, 2023 5:12 pm.

The United Nations General Assembly voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to demand a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza in a strong demonstration of global support for ending the Israel-Hamas war.

Canada was among 153 nations voting in favour of the non-binding UN resolution. There were 23 abstentions and 10 votes against the resolution.

Canada’s vote represents a major shift in its long-standing position of voting with Israel on major resolutions at the international body. In addition to a humanitarian ceasefire, Tuesday’s vote at the UN General Assembly demands the “protection of civilians, the immediate, unconditional release of all hostages, and humanitarian access.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly addressed reporters after Canada’s vote, saying, “We’re not naïve.”

“This ceasefire cannot be one-sided. Hamas continues to hold hostages, use civilians as shields, and attacks Israel. Hostages must be released immediately, civilians must be protected, and foreign nationals, including, of course, Canadians, must be allowed to leave Gaza,” she said.

This comes after the prime ministers of Canada, Australia, and New Zealand called for “international efforts towards a sustainable ceasefire” in a joint statement.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon began their call by saying the countries mourn every Israeli and Palestinian innocent life which “has been lost in this conflict.”

“We unequivocally condemn Hamas’ terror attacks on Israel on October 7, the appalling loss of life, and the heinous acts of violence perpetrated in those attacks, including sexual violence. We condemn Hamas’ unacceptable treatment of hostages and call for the immediate and unconditional release of all remaining hostages,” the statement reads.

Related articles:

“We recognize Israel’s right to exist and right to defend itself. In defending itself, Israel must respect international humanitarian law. Civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected. We are alarmed at the diminishing safe space for civilians in Gaza. The price of defeating Hamas cannot be the continuous suffering of all Palestinian civilians.”

Support during the latest vote was higher than it was for an Oct. 27 resolution that called for a “humanitarian truce” leading to a cessation of hostilities, where the vote was 120-14 with 45 abstentions.

After the United States vetoed a resolution in the Security Council on Friday demanding a humanitarian cease-fire, Arab and Islamic nations called for an emergency session of the 193-member General Assembly to vote on a resolution making the same demand.

Unlike Security Council resolutions, General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding. But the assembly’s messages “are also very important” and reflect world opinion, U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Monday.

-With files from The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations
Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations

Jurors have deemed the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail a homicide and made 57 recommendations, including that the province create a designated "inspectorate" for corrections. The jury...

1h ago

Man in 20s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end; suspect in custody
Man in 20s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end; suspect in custody

A man is dead after he was stabbed in Toronto's east end early Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Lockwood Road, near Kingston Road and Queen Street East, around 6:10 a.m. Toronto police...

3h ago

Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

A Mississauga man is facing more than a dozen second-degree murder charges for selling and sending deadly substances to several Canadians residents. In an update on Tuesday, investigators confirmed...

4h ago

PM Justin Trudeau supporting 'sustainable ceasefire' in Gaza
PM Justin Trudeau supporting 'sustainable ceasefire' in Gaza

Canada is set to vote in favour of a non-binding resolution at the UN that calls for “an immediate humanitarian ceasefire” between Israel and Hamas, a source confirms.

updated

1h ago

Top Stories

Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations
Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations

Jurors have deemed the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail a homicide and made 57 recommendations, including that the province create a designated "inspectorate" for corrections. The jury...

1h ago

Man in 20s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end; suspect in custody
Man in 20s fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end; suspect in custody

A man is dead after he was stabbed in Toronto's east end early Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Lockwood Road, near Kingston Road and Queen Street East, around 6:10 a.m. Toronto police...

3h ago

Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law facing more than a dozen murder charges in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

A Mississauga man is facing more than a dozen second-degree murder charges for selling and sending deadly substances to several Canadians residents. In an update on Tuesday, investigators confirmed...

4h ago

PM Justin Trudeau supporting 'sustainable ceasefire' in Gaza
PM Justin Trudeau supporting 'sustainable ceasefire' in Gaza

Canada is set to vote in favour of a non-binding resolution at the UN that calls for “an immediate humanitarian ceasefire” between Israel and Hamas, a source confirms.

updated

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
What should you donate to food banks?
What should you donate to food banks?

With one in ten Torontonians using food banks this year, the need for donations has risen exponentially. Dilshad Burman with what food banks need the most at this time.

23h ago

2:40
Homicide investigating deaths of two young brothers
Homicide investigating deaths of two young brothers

There are more questions than answers after an incident at a Scarborough highrise that left a woman with serious injuries and her two young sons dead. Shauna Hunt with why the brothers’ deaths are now being probed as a possible double homicide.

22h ago

2:54
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building

Two young boys are dead and their mother is fighting for her life in hospital following an incident at an apartment building in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt reports, the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

1:08
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs

A woman found outside a Scarborough apartment and two children found inside a unit were rushed to hospital in critical condition. It's unclear what happened. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

1:23
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident

Toronto police officers say two young children and a woman were rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at an east-end apartment. Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos