OPP charge woman with first-degree murder in baby girl’s death
Posted December 12, 2023 10:54 am.
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 30-year-old woman with first-degree murder following the death of a 10-month-old baby girl.
Officers were called to a home on South Line B in Grey County on Dec. 7 for reports of an unresponsive infant.
The baby was taken to a London, Ont., hospital where she died.
Police have charged Nancy Brubacher, 30, of Grey Highlands with first-degree murder.
She remains in custody pending a bail hearing.
Officers have not revealed the relationship between the woman and baby at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.