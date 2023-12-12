OPP charge woman with first-degree murder in baby girl’s death

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 30-year-old woman with first-degree murder following the death of a 10-month-old baby girl.

Officers were called to a home on South Line B in Grey County on Dec. 7 for reports of an unresponsive infant.

The baby was taken to a London, Ont., hospital where she died.

Police have charged Nancy Brubacher, 30, of Grey Highlands with first-degree murder.

She remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

Officers have not revealed the relationship between the woman and baby at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.