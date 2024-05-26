Woman suffers serious injuries from stabbing at Fairview Mall

A woman has suffered serious injuries from being stabbed at Fairview Mall on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a call at the mall in the Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road area just before 12:30 p.m.

A woman was stabbed by a man known to her and mall security apprehended the suspect.

Police are on scene and say the incident happened outside of door 5, and medics are transporting victim to hospital with serious injuries.