1 woman dead from collision in Oshawa

One woman has died due to a collision in Oshawa on Sunday morning.

Durham police say the accident occurred at approximately 4:25 a.m., and responded to a call in the area of Glenbourne Court in Oshawa for reports of a single motor vehicle that had crashed into a home.

A 37-year-old female died on scene as a result of the collision, and no one in the home was injured.

There is a road closure at Grandview Street North between Taunton Road East and Roseheath Street.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation and the area will be closed for several hours while evidence is collected.