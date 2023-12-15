City council votes to rename stadium at Centennial Park after late mayor Rob Ford

Toronto City Council has voted to rename the football stadium at Centennial Park ‘Rob Ford Stadium’ in honour of the controversial late former mayor.

As part of its final council meeting of the year, councillors voted 17-6 to proceed with the name change, bypassing any public consultation which is typically part of the city’s naming policy.

Friday’s debate was split between those who supported Ford during his years as a councillor and mayor and those who opposed him.

Coun. Paul Ainslie, who put forth the motion, pointed out the number of former mayors who have been honoured with commemorative renamings, such as Mel Lastman Square at the North York Civic Centre, Barbara Hall Park, and June Rowlands Park.

Conversely, Coun. Dianne Saxe said the word “Centennial” is one that unites everyone while the name “Rob Ford” is one that “could not be more divisive.”

Saxe, along with councillors Amber Morley, Josh Matlow, Ausma Malik, Lily Chang and Alejandra Bravo, all voted against the measure.

Current Mayor Olivia Chow voted in favour of the motion.

Ford’s tenure as mayor was marked by controversy as he dealt with addiction issues that seeped into the public eye. At the same time, he was beloved by many who applauded his refreshing frugality and dedication to responding to his constituents’ issues, however minor.

He also patrolled the sidelines for 10 years at Don Bosco as a football coach.

Ford passed away from cancer in 2016.

This was not the first time city council has considered renaming the stadium for Ford.

In 2017, it voted 24-11 against despite having the support of then-mayor John Tory.

In a letter of support he wrote to council, Tory said Ford was known for his “unique approach to public service” and that his community involvement extended well beyond politics.