Police say 4 suspects stole nearly $50K in booze from LCBOs in York Region

Four suspects are facing charges after York Regional Police allege they worked together to steal nearly $50,000 worth of booze from LCBO stores across York Region.

Investigators said they became aware of the “large-scale” operation after officers on routine patrol spotted suspects sneaking into the back door of an LCBO store at Yonge Street and High Tech Road in Richmond Hill on Dec. 14, at around 8:30 p.m.

The suspects allegedly stacked several cases of alcohol and removed them from the store while their accomplices were in the store serving as lookouts.

The group then loaded up the cases and drove off in a vehicle that was followed to a parking lot in Mississauga.

That’s where police say they watched the suspects load the cases onto a shipping container before arresting them.

Investigators say a large quantity of alcohol was recovered, along with around $20,000 in cash and a quantity of suspected meth and heroin.

Four Brampton men, Shamsher Singh, 26, Jaswinder Singh, 55, Lovepreet Singh 27 and Shehnajdeep Singh Brar, are all facing several charges including theft over $5,000, and possession of stolen property.

Police add that Brar was on probation for unrelated charges at the time of his arrest and is facing additional charges of failing to comply with a release order and breach of probation.

Brar was the only one charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.