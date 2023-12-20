Toyota recalling 1 million vehicles for potential air bag problem

By The Associated Press

Posted December 20, 2023 3:15 pm.

Last Updated December 20, 2023 3:26 pm.

Toyota Motor Co. said Wednesday it is recalling 1 million vehicles over a defect that could cause airbags not to deploy, increasing the risk of injury.

The recall covers a range of Toyota and Lexus vehicles with model years from 2020 to 2022. Included in the recall are Toyota Avalons, Camrys, Highlanders, RAV4s, Siennas and Corollas, plus some hybrids of those models.

The Lexus models in the recall include the ES250 seddan and the RX350 SUV, among others.

The vehicles being recalled have sensors in the front passenger seat that may have been manufactured improperly. Those sensors could potentially short circuit, causing the airbag system to not determine the occupant’s correct weight and potentially not deploy in certain kinds of crashes.

Toyota and Lexus dealers will inspect the OCS sensors and replace them if necessary at no cost to owners. Toyota will notify customers by the middle of February 2024 if their cars are in the recall.

Toyota owners who think their car might be included in the recall can call 1-800-331-4331 for details. For Lexus vehicles, owners can call 1-800-255-3987 for more information.

The Associated Press

