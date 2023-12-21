Air Canada fined $97K for violating disabilities regulations

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 21, 2023 6:34 pm.

Last Updated December 21, 2023 6:55 pm.

The Canadian Transportation Agency says it’s issued a $97,500 penalty to Air Canada for violating the Accessible Transportation for Persons with Disabilities Regulations.

The penalty of $97,500 is for several violations of the regulations.

The agency says that on August 30, Air Canada failed to assist a wheelchair user to disembark its plane.

The passenger, who has spastic cerebral palsy and can’t move his legs, was forced to disembark on his own.

As well, the CTA says Air Canada failed to ensure that its personnel periodically checked in on the passenger while he was waiting in the terminal.

Air Canada acknowledged in November that it violated Canadian disability regulations, and apologized to a British Columbia man who was forced to drag himself off a flight in Las Vegas this summer.

Top Stories

PM Trudeau vows to continue ‘fighting’ for Canadians despite signs of slumping popularity
PM Trudeau vows to continue ‘fighting’ for Canadians despite signs of slumping popularity

In a year-end interview with CityNews on Thursday, a reflective Justin Trudeau vowed to forge on into the next election despite signs that he’s become increasingly less popular with Canadians burdened...

19m ago

Man who led police on crash-filled escape run in stolen U-Haul now facing dozens of charges
Man who led police on crash-filled escape run in stolen U-Haul now facing dozens of charges

A Toronto man is facing three dozen charges after leading police on a crash-filled escape run in a stolen U-Haul truck through the east end of the GTA on Wednesday. Toronto police say they were in the...

28m ago

Toronto officer with prior charge suspended with pay for allegedly assaulting woman: TPS
Toronto officer with prior charge suspended with pay for allegedly assaulting woman: TPS

A Toronto police officer who was charged with assaulting a woman in 2022 is facing a similar offence and has been suspended with pay once again. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said on Dec. 20, 2023,...

2h ago

Toronto mother dealing with her son’s death one soap bar at a time
Toronto mother dealing with her son’s death one soap bar at a time

On any given day inside her North York Kitchen, you’ll find Cristina Lai, a school teacher, busy with her new found passion. “I’ve always loved soaps, the smells,” she said. “To me, each bar...

SPEAKERS CORNER

5h ago

