Freeland approves Royal Bank takeover of HSBC Canada with conditions

The logo for HSBC Bank Canada is seen on King Street West
The logo for HSBC Bank Canada is seen on King Street West in Toronto on Tuesday, May 24, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 21, 2023 8:58 pm.

Last Updated December 21, 2023 9:20 pm.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has approved RBC’s $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Canada despite calls from opposition politicians and other groups to block it.

Freeland’s approval was the last hurdle for the deal, after the Competition Bureau approved it in September.

The minister’s approval comes with conditions on RBC, including that HSBC’s Canadian workforce be protected and that banking services continue to be provided at a minimum of 33 HSBC branches for four years.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre had called for the deal to be blocked, saying Canada’s banking sector is overly concentrated and the loss of HSBC Canada will only make it worse.

The House of Commons finance committee also expressed concerns that it would hurt competition.

RBC chief executive Dave McKay has said a rejection of the deal would have been a bad signal to foreign investors.

PM Trudeau vows to continue 'fighting' for Canadians despite signs of slumping popularity
PM Trudeau vows to continue ‘fighting’ for Canadians despite signs of slumping popularity

2h ago

2h ago

Man who led police on crash-filled escape run in stolen U-Haul now facing dozens of charges
Man who led police on crash-filled escape run in stolen U-Haul now facing dozens of charges

3h ago

3h ago

Suspect identified in shooting death of Kleinburg man earlier this month
Suspect identified in shooting death of Kleinburg man earlier this month

2h ago

2h ago

Toronto officer with prior charge suspended with pay for allegedly assaulting woman: TPS
Toronto officer with prior charge suspended with pay for allegedly assaulting woman: TPS

5h ago

5h ago

