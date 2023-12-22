3 people injured, 1 critically, in early morning Caledon crash

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser
Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Ranger

Posted December 22, 2023 5:37 am.

Three people have been rushed to hospital, one with critical injuries, following an early morning crash in Caledon.

Emergency crews responded to a collision at Highway 10 and Boston Mills Road, between Olde Base Line Road and King Street, around 4:10 a.m. Friday.

Paramedics tell CityNews three people were taken to hospital. One person has critical injuries while the two others have minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Highway 10 is closed in both direction between Olde Base Line Road and King Street.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate holiday cheer just before Christmas
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate holiday cheer just before Christmas

There will be lots of events to celebrate the holidays this weekend ahead of Christmas Day on Monday, including festivals, performances and lots of last-minute chances to talk to Santa before his big night. There...

7h ago

What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023
What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023

Christmas Day lands on Monday this year, which means an extra long weekend for many, including some businesses and services. More than 50 outdoor ice rinks and skating trails are open daily during the...

6m ago

Police searching for missing 12-year-old in Mississauga
Police searching for missing 12-year-old in Mississauga

Police are looking for a child who went missing in Mississauga on Thursday night. Peel Regional Police say 12-year-old Ethan Campbell was last seen in the Dundas and Hurontario streets area around 8:20...

30m ago

PM Trudeau vows to continue ‘fighting’ for Canadians despite signs of slumping popularity
PM Trudeau vows to continue ‘fighting’ for Canadians despite signs of slumping popularity

In a year-end interview with CityNews on Thursday, a reflective Justin Trudeau vowed to forge on into the next election despite signs that he’s become increasingly less popular with Canadians burdened...

10h ago

Top Stories

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate holiday cheer just before Christmas
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate holiday cheer just before Christmas

There will be lots of events to celebrate the holidays this weekend ahead of Christmas Day on Monday, including festivals, performances and lots of last-minute chances to talk to Santa before his big night. There...

7h ago

What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023
What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023

Christmas Day lands on Monday this year, which means an extra long weekend for many, including some businesses and services. More than 50 outdoor ice rinks and skating trails are open daily during the...

6m ago

Police searching for missing 12-year-old in Mississauga
Police searching for missing 12-year-old in Mississauga

Police are looking for a child who went missing in Mississauga on Thursday night. Peel Regional Police say 12-year-old Ethan Campbell was last seen in the Dundas and Hurontario streets area around 8:20...

30m ago

PM Trudeau vows to continue ‘fighting’ for Canadians despite signs of slumping popularity
PM Trudeau vows to continue ‘fighting’ for Canadians despite signs of slumping popularity

In a year-end interview with CityNews on Thursday, a reflective Justin Trudeau vowed to forge on into the next election despite signs that he’s become increasingly less popular with Canadians burdened...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Justin Trudeau sits down for year-end interview with CityNews
Justin Trudeau sits down for year-end interview with CityNews

In part of his year-end interview with CityNews, the Prime Minister discusses how his government is going to sustain his commitment to increasing immigration levels while contending with a housing crisis.

8h ago

2:53
New federal housing funding nets $417 million for Toronto but with conditions
New federal housing funding nets $417 million for Toronto but with conditions

Prime Minister Trudeau announced new money from Ottawa’s Housing Accelerator Fund in an effort to build 12,000 homes in three years. The city must meet annual targets in order to qualify for all the cash. Mark McAllister reports. 

12h ago

3:53
North York mother dealing with the loss of her son one scrub at a time
North York mother dealing with the loss of her son one scrub at a time

Cristina Lai’s son, Oscar, died earlier this year. She’s now making soaps to carry on his legacy and support mental health. Pat Taney reports.

18h ago

2:13
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members

Ontario's three largest condo associations are sounding the alarm over safety and privacy concerns in the wake of the one-year anniversary of the Vaughan condo shooting. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
4:00
No love story for Taylor Swift this time
No love story for Taylor Swift this time

Stunning drone footage of the recent volcanic eruption in Iceland. Plus, Taylor Swift tops a not so desirable year end list. Richard Southern and Mark McAllister discuss.
More Videos