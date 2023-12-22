3 people injured, 1 critically, in early morning Caledon crash

Three people have been rushed to hospital, one with critical injuries, following an early morning crash in Caledon.

Emergency crews responded to a collision at Highway 10 and Boston Mills Road, between Olde Base Line Road and King Street, around 4:10 a.m. Friday.

Paramedics tell CityNews three people were taken to hospital. One person has critical injuries while the two others have minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Highway 10 is closed in both direction between Olde Base Line Road and King Street.