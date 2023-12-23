45 brands of caffeinated energy drinks recalled due to caffeine content and labelling issues

Health Canada has expanded a wide-ranging recall of 45 caffeinated energy drinks they say are unsafe due to caffeine content and labelling issues.

The Dec. 22nd update includes products that do not have bilingual labelling and all flavours of ABE, Bleach T4-F, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stardust Crusaders, Juvee, One Piece, Operation Phoenix, and Up Time.

Popular brands such as 5 Hour, AriZona, Monster, Prime and Red Bull were previously recalled for similar issues dating as far back as July 12.

The full list of recalled products can be found here.

In Canada, energy drinks must not contain more than 180 mg of caffeine in a single serving. As well products require information on the safe number of servings per day and cautionary statements to protect children.

“The majority of the recalled products were neither manufactured nor intended for sale in Canada, and have been imported by third parties and sold in stores across Canada,” Health Canada said in a statement. “There are similar products in Canada that meet Canadian requirements and are not affected by the recall warnings.”

Health Canada says the recalls were triggered by CFIA inspection activities, adding they have not received any reports of anyone becoming ill or having negative reactions to date.

Anyone currently in possession of the products is warned to not consume, use, sell, serve or distribute recalled products.