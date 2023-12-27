CP NewsAlert: Quebec reaches tentative deals with all ‘common front’ labour unions

All the unions affiliated with a Quebec labour alliance representing around 420,000 public sector workers have now reached tentative deals on working conditions with the provincial government. François Hénault of the CSN, left, responds to questions at a news conference Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Quebec City. From left, Hénault, Éric Gingras of the CSQ, Magali Picard of the FTQ and Robert Comeau of the APTS. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 27, 2023 11:16 am.

Last Updated December 27, 2023 11:26 am.

MONTREAL — The Quebec government has reached tentative agreements on working conditions with all the unions that are part of a labour alliance representing about 420,000 public sector workers.

The last deal was reached overnight with a union representing around 1,000 professional workers at several school boards near Montreal.

With the latest agreement, Quebec now has deals in principle with all the unions of the so-called “common front,” which launched a series of strikes starting in November that shut down schools and delayed surgeries.

The agreements do not include salaries and benefits, which are still being discussed. 

Leaders of the common front have threatened to launch an unlimited strike early in the new year if deals for salaries and working conditions aren’t reached. 

The province has still not reached deals with two major unions — one representing about 80,000 health-care workers, and another with 66,000 teachers who have been on unlimited strike since Nov. 23.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Metrolinx staff 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open in 2024 after recent work
Metrolinx staff 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open in 2024 after recent work

In our third 'Transit 2024' story of a five-part series, CityNews tours the Finch West LRT line to see the progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.

TRANSIT 2024

2h ago

Man arrested in Morocco connected to bomb threats in Ontario: OPP
Man arrested in Morocco connected to bomb threats in Ontario: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed the man arrested in Morocco in November for his alleged involvement in a series of bomb threats made in Belgium is also facing charges for similar threats across...

1h ago

GTA developer ordered to pay $180K after illegally selling pre-construction homes
GTA developer ordered to pay $180K after illegally selling pre-construction homes

An Ontario court has ordered a GTA-based developer to pay over $180,000 in fines and restitution after pleading guilty to illegally selling pre-construction homes. Ideal (BC) Developments has been...

54m ago

Bold NHL predictions for 2024: A Canadian team makes the Stanley Cup Final
Bold NHL predictions for 2024: A Canadian team makes the Stanley Cup Final

We obviously don’t know what’s in store yet, but guessing is more than half the fun. Here’s a six pack of spicy predictions for 2024 hockey.

59m ago

Top Stories

Metrolinx staff 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open in 2024 after recent work
Metrolinx staff 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open in 2024 after recent work

In our third 'Transit 2024' story of a five-part series, CityNews tours the Finch West LRT line to see the progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.

TRANSIT 2024

2h ago

Man arrested in Morocco connected to bomb threats in Ontario: OPP
Man arrested in Morocco connected to bomb threats in Ontario: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed the man arrested in Morocco in November for his alleged involvement in a series of bomb threats made in Belgium is also facing charges for similar threats across...

1h ago

GTA developer ordered to pay $180K after illegally selling pre-construction homes
GTA developer ordered to pay $180K after illegally selling pre-construction homes

An Ontario court has ordered a GTA-based developer to pay over $180,000 in fines and restitution after pleading guilty to illegally selling pre-construction homes. Ideal (BC) Developments has been...

54m ago

Bold NHL predictions for 2024: A Canadian team makes the Stanley Cup Final
Bold NHL predictions for 2024: A Canadian team makes the Stanley Cup Final

We obviously don’t know what’s in store yet, but guessing is more than half the fun. Here’s a six pack of spicy predictions for 2024 hockey.

59m ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Iconic Rosedale Diner closing after 45 years
Iconic Rosedale Diner closing after 45 years

Couple who opened the diner, raised their kids there and survived the pandemic say: “It was the right time, and we are ready to go."

17h ago

3:18
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024

In the second of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll visits Exhibition station to get an update on the Ontario Line.

10h ago

3:22
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement

In the first of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll takes a look at the Ontario government's transit expansion plan for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area and gets reaction to it.

10h ago

2:31
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal

If a rental unit is found to be illegal, tenants could face eviction. Dilshad Burman with the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants in such a scenario.

2:06
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo

Passengers on a Flair airlines flight were left stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo airport after several mishaps by the carrier. They're now told they aren't going anywhere until Christmas Day. Mike Jagassar reports.
More Videos