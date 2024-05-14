Sex assault case of former Canada world junior hockey players back in court

The sexual assault case of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team is due back in a London, Ont., court today.

Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton were charged with sexual assault earlier this year in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a London hotel in 2018.

McLeod is also facing an additional charge of sexual assault for “being a party to the offence.”

All five players plan to defend themselves against the allegations and have opted for a jury trial. A trial date has not yet been set.

London police initially closed the investigation in 2019 but reopened it three years later.

They have not said why the file was closed nor why it was later reopened.