Man found lying on street with stab wounds in North York: police

A man is recovering in hospital from serious injuries after he was found lying on the street with multiple stab wounds in North York, police said.

Officers were notified of a stabbing at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday after a TTC bus driver called 911 to report an injured person lying on the road in the Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue area.

The man was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities taped off a large section as investigators tried to determine where the man was stabbed. A TTC bus was in the area at the time, though police tell CityNews it’s not believed the stabbing occurred on the bus.

Two male suspects are wanted, including one last seen fleeing the scene on a bike.

Police said Jane Street is closed between Wright Avenue and Lawrence Avenue for the investigation.