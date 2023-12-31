E-bike catches fire on subway at Sheppard-Yonge station

Emergency crews are on scene after an e-bike caught on fire at Sheppard-Yonge subway station.
Emergency crews are on scene after an e-bike caught on fire at Sheppard-Yonge subway station. (Hugues Cormier/CITYNEWS)

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted December 31, 2023 4:04 pm.

Last Updated December 31, 2023 4:56 pm.

A fire broke out on board a subway train due to an e-bike at at Sheppard-Yonge subway station on Sunday afternoon.

Police and firefighters responded to a call just after 3:00 p.m. of reports of a working fire on board a train. A small e-bike caused the fire on the first car of a subway train, which was then moved onto the platform and the station was evacuated.

The owner of the e-bike, a man in his 30’s, was sent to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries including second degree burns to his hands. Medics say a second patient was also sent to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Toronto District Fire Chief Michael Ancio says it’s very common for damaged lithium ion batteries to catch fire, and that Toronto Fire is working on different techniques to extinguish future lithium ion battery fires, which are difficult to put out.

Regular service has resumed between Sheppard-Yonge and Bayview stations.

