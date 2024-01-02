OPP urging ‘better decisions’ from drivers after spike in impaired charges over holidays

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser
Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Ranger

Posted January 2, 2024 12:46 pm.

Last Updated January 2, 2024 1:03 pm.

Provincial police are out with the their end of years statistics and are urging Ontario drivers to “make better decisions” behind the wheel after a year-over-year increase in impaired driving charges, including a significant spike during the holiday period.

In a post to X on Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt ran through the 2023 numbers and says impaired driving charges were up for the whole year compared to last, with a more than 20 per cent increase over the holiday period.

He says the annual festive RIDE campaign, which ran from Nov. 16 to Jan. 1, saw a total of 916 drivers charged with a total of 1,471 charges.

The OPP laid 196 charges in the week between Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve, which Schmidt says marks a 21 per cent increase from the same week the prior year.

“We do this because people are dying as a result of preventable causes,” Schmidt says. “Please do your part, make better decisions and be a better driver.”

OPP say 404 people died from crashes in 2023 with 50 of the deaths stemming from a collision involving drugs or alcohol. The force laid more than 11,000 impaired driving charges throughout the course of the year, a 7 per cent increase from 2022.

The OPP also say there were 49 deaths in 2023 due to off-road or marine incidents. Schmidt added a that around one-third of the off-road deaths and around one-quarter of the marine deaths involved impairment.

He is urging anyone who witnesses a suspected impaired driver, or anything dangerous on the roads, to contact police.

In 2023, OPP said 812 motorists were pulled over and arrested, including 1,258 impaired driving offences handed out during the holiday RIDE campaign.

12 injured after Mississauga Transit bus crashes in Etobicoke
12 injured after Mississauga Transit bus crashes in Etobicoke

A dozen people are injured after a Mississauga Transit bus crashed into a ditch in Etobicoke on Tuesday morning. Toronto police say the crash occurred at Highway 27 and Dixon Road just after 11 a.m....

10m ago

Czechia stuns Canada with late goal to advance in World Juniors quarterfinal
Czechia stuns Canada with late goal to advance in World Juniors quarterfinal

Jakub Stancl scored his second goal of the game with 11.7 seconds left in third period as Czechia survived a blown 2-0 lead to defeat Canada 3-2 and advance to the semifinals at the world junior hockey...

43m ago

2 officers bitten by woman during Caledon arrest: OPP
2 officers bitten by woman during Caledon arrest: OPP

·Three Ontario Provincial Police officers have been injured, including two who were bitten, during the arrest of a woman in Caledon. OPP say they were called to a person standing in a live traffic...

4h ago

New Ontario laws and regulations that came into effect on New Year's Day
New Ontario laws and regulations that came into effect on New Year's Day

Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes came into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information. As...

5h ago

