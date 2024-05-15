Man arrested in Toronto child sexual abuse material investigation

Side of Toronto police car at a scene on April 26, 2024.
Side of Toronto police car at a scene. (Andrew Osmond/CITYNEWS)

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 15, 2024 10:28 pm.

Toronto police have made an arrest in a child sexual abuse material investigation.

Investigators say on May 15, members of the Internet Child Exploitation Section executed a search warrant in the area of Dupont Street and Lansdowne Avenue area.

As a result, George Zarivnij, 75, of Toronto was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and access child pornography.

He appeared in court on May 15.

