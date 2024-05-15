Man arrested in Toronto child sexual abuse material investigation
Posted May 15, 2024 10:28 pm.
Toronto police have made an arrest in a child sexual abuse material investigation.
Investigators say on May 15, members of the Internet Child Exploitation Section executed a search warrant in the area of Dupont Street and Lansdowne Avenue area.
As a result, George Zarivnij, 75, of Toronto was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and access child pornography.
He appeared in court on May 15.