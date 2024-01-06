‘Multiple suspects’ wanted after jewelry store robbery at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill

A file photo of an entrance to Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill. GOOGLE STREETVIEW

By Nick Westoll

Posted January 6, 2024 2:53 pm.

Last Updated January 6, 2024 3:28 pm.

Police are searching for “multiple suspects” after a jewelry store robbery in Richmond Hill.

York Regional Police were called to Hillcrest Mall on Yonge Street around 2 p.m. on Saturday following reports of a theft in progress.

Police say no one was injured and that multiple suspects fled the scene. No descriptions have been released at this time.

It’s unclear what items might have been stolen.

A police presence remains at the mall as part of their investigation.

