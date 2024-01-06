Toronto under special weather statement ahead of first significant snowfall

A special weather statement is in effect as the first significant snowfall of the season is set to hit Toronto and the GTA.

Environment Canada says snow is expected to develop this evening and continue throughout the night with accumulations of up to 5 cm and possibly more in some areas.

“There is the potential for a band of heavier snow near Lake Ontario, although the exact placement and intensity of this band is uncertain at this point,” the national weather service said in an advisory issued Saturday afternoon.

Environment Canada says road conditions could become slippery due to the accumulating snow and the City of Toronto says it is standing by to deploy equipment and crews as required.

A liquid salt brine has been applied to expressways and priority locations such as bridges, steep hills and priority intersections to prevent frost and ice from bonding to the pavement.

Salting operations will begin as soon as the snow starts to stick to the pavement while plows will be deployed once 2.5 cm of snow accumulates on expressways.

Mississauga and Brampton are under a similar advisory.

The flurries are expected to taper off by Sunday afternoon.

So far this season Toronto has seen a total of 13 cm of snow with December 7 accounting for 4 cm. At this point last year, Toronto had received nearly 30 cm of snow.

Looking ahead CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says a much bigger storm is expected to arrive on Tuesday with significant snow, rain and strong wind.