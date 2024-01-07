Security guard stabbed in Yonge and Gerrard area

A security guard has suffered serious injuries from a stabbing in the Yonge and Gerrard Streets area on Sunday morning.

Police responded to a call at approximately 11:20 a.m. for reports that a security guard was stabbed.

Two suspects fled eastbound on Gerrard Street East. The security guard, an adult male, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to local hospital.

Suspect #1 is described as a male, wearing a red and black jacket and red sweatpants. Suspect #2 is described as wearing a long black jacket.