Experts warning of a bad mosquito season ahead

With mosquito season around the corner, experts are warning it could be more intense than in prior years.

A chilly, wet spring has done well to keep mosquitoes at bay, but that is about to change with a sudden swing towards summer-like conditions on the way. Combine that with all the standing water across much of Ontario and Quebec, and experts are now warning us that those bugs are about to boom.

Rosalind Murray, an assistant professor of biology at the University of Toronto Mississauga, says even if spring was warm but dry, that would have softened the blow. But the heavy rainfall and snowmelt have set the mosquitoes up for success.

“You can expect, with warmer weather, that that will speed up the life cycle. Typically, four to five days when we start to see summer temperatures is all that a mosquito needs,” explained Murray.

“They find habitats that are natural very easily. The problem, truly with mosquitoes in urban areas is that they thrive in disgusting little bits of water. So, making sure on our properties and at our workplaces that there aren’t little pockets of fresh water lying around for them to breed in.”

That is similar advice echoed by Nick Dudlak at BuzzSkito, a GTA company that focuses on mosquitoes and ticks.

“Right now we’re noticing it’s more the early birds looking to get protection early on in the season,” he says, adding that the most effective thing anyone can do at this time is remove standing water on their property.

“Buckets, bird baths, any puddles you might find on the property.”

Dudlak adds that peppermint is one plant you can use near a seating area that actually helps keep mosquitoes away.